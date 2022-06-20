Lee Dawson stabbing: Two men questioned on suspicion of murder
Police are continuing to question two men held on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed to death.
Lee Dawson was found wounded in Jutland Street, Preston, by emergency services at about 03:00 BST on Friday, Lancashire Police said.
The 42-year-old, who was originally from Preston but was living in Sunderland, died later in hospital.
The men, aged 20 and 29, were among seven arrested at the weekend. The other five have been released on bail.
A post-mortem examination showed Mr Dawson died as a result of stab wounds, police said.
In a tribute, his family described him as "a big friendly giant" with "a strong heart and stronger head".
Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
