Man dies after being stabbed in Preston street
- Published
A man has died after being stabbed in the chest in a city street.
Lancashire Police said Lee Dawson, 42, was found with serious injuries on Jutland Street, Preston, at about 03:00 BST and later died in hospital.
A murder investigation has been launched into his death but no arrests have been made.
Paying tribute, his family said Mr Dawson, who lived in Sunderland, had "lived life to the full and will be greatly missed by all".
In a statement, they said Mr Dawson, who was originally from Preston, "loved his children deeply and would do anything for them".
"He had a strong heart and stronger head," they said.
"He was a big friendly giant.
"Once you had Lee as a friend, you had a friend for life."
Det Ch Insp Mark Haworth-Oates said the investigation was in the early stages and urged anyone with information to come forward.