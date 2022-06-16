Warton drink and drug driver jailed over death crash
- Published
A man whose passenger died when he crashed his van while under the influence of alcohol and cocaine has been jailed.
Ashley Donald, 19, was killed when Andrew Smalley, 22, crashed in his home village of Warton on 26 June 2021.
Lancashire Police said Smalley, of Harbour Lane, had drunk five pints of Stella Artois lager and taken cocaine.
He admitted dangerous driving and was jailed for six years four months at Preston Crown Court.
A force spokesman said Smalley got into his Ford Transit in the early hours of 26 June.
He said Mr Donald sat in the front passenger seat and had another person sat on his knee, while two more people were sat in the rear of the van, which was also filled with tools and gardening equipment.
Witnesses said they saw the van being driven too fast and erratically on the country roads near Lodge Lane.
'Something missing'
The police spokesman said the passengers shouted at Smalley to slow down, but he could not hear them because of the loud music playing in the van.
He then lost control of the vehicle, which rolled on to its roof and into a ditch, where it became submerged in water.
Mr Donald suffered a number of injuries and was died at hospital.
Alongside his jail term, Smalley was also disqualified from driving for seven years two months.
Speaking after sentencing, Mr Donald's family said whatever sentence Smalley received "will not bring Ashley back", adding: "The loss of Ashley has devastated all of us [and] there will always be something missing."
Sgt Steve Hardman added that Smalley's actions had amounted to "a terrible piece of driving which resulted in a young man losing his life".
"Smalley chose to drive his van having been drinking alcohol and taking drugs," he said, adding: "The consequences were horrific."