Nelson cuckooing murder: Naeem Mustafa jailed for life
A "callous, manipulative and remorseless" man who inflicted over 160 injuries on a vulnerable man he had "cuckooed" has been jailed for murder.
Naeem Mustafa, 46, inflicted fatal injuries on Michael Brierley at the 48-year-old's bungalow in Berkeley Close, Nelson, on 8 November 2021
He denied murder but was convicted by a jury and jailed for at least 27 years.
Lancashire Police said Mustafa, of Nelson, had been getting Mr Brierley's benefits paid into his bank account.
Mustafa was also found guilty at Preston Crown Court of assaulting Mr Brierley's 67-year-old partner, who tried to intervene during the "barbaric" attack.
Police said Mr Brierley had suffered 164 injuries, the vast majority of which were caused by weapons.
Mustafa had moved into the couple's home and exercised a controlling relationship over them - known as cuckooing - a process whereby criminals target the homes of vulnerable people and use them as bases.
He had assaulting them both on numerous occasions before the murder, police said.
'Clear danger'
CCTV captured Mustafa assaulting Mr Brierley, swearing at him and telling him what to do while walking to a nearby shop on the morning of the murder.
Around lunchtime, Mr Brierley's partner called for an ambulance to report that he was lying unresponsive in the hallway.
Two minutes later, Mustafa was caught on camera leaving the property.
Lancashire Police said forensic tests on his clothing, which he had tried to dispose of, proved Mustafa was "in close proximity" with Mr Brierley when he was attacked.
Mustafa was arrested in the early hours of the following morning, but claimed during police interviews that he was Mr Brierley's friend.
However, a jury unanimously found Mustafa guilty of murder and assault, while Jodie Clough, 31, of Nelson was found not guilty of assisting an offender.
Following sentencing, Det Ch Insp Allen Davies said Mustafa was a "callous, manipulative and remorseless individual who poses a clear danger to vulnerable members of society".
He added: "I want to reach out directly to anybody who may be the victim of cuckooing or any type of physical, emotional or financial abuse to contact the police and let us know what is going on before it is too late.
"We will listen to you, we will protect you and we will prosecute your abuser. "