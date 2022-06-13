Blackpool Airport: PM's proposal criticised by council leader
A proposal by the prime minister to re-open an airport for holidaymakers has been described as "political posturing" by the resort's council leader.
Boris Johnson told BBC Radio Lancashire Blackpool had a "fantastic business case" to re-develop the site, which closed to commercial flights in 2014.
But Labour's Lynn Williams said the airport was thriving by supplying services to the gas and oil industry.
The government has been approached for a comment by the BBC.
Speaking during a visit to the resort on Thursday, Mr Johnson said: "I would advise [Blackpool Council] to look at what the Mayor Ben Houchen has done at Teesside [International Airport].
"The airport was shut, he took it over, and he's making a huge success of it. It's fantastic."
He added: "What you need is Conservative politicians, frankly, with a bit of vision, to take it on."
Blackpool Airport closed to commercial flights in 2014 with owners Balford Beatty stating it was losing about £2m a year.
The council bought the site in 2017, and last year announced it was taking over day-to-day management of the Squires Gate site.
Blackpool Council leader Lynn Williams described the prime minister's plans as "political posturing" and "hypocritical".
"The prime minister didn't even land his jet at Blackpool Airport [on Thursday], but he's all supportive of it, and he's wanting it to be re-opened," she said.
She added comparing Blackpool with Teesside was "not terribly helpful" because the resort would face enormous competition from airports in Manchester and Liverpool.
"The biggest passenger numbers for Blackpool were back in around 2007 when we had 700,000 passenger movements but even that year it still made a loss of £2m," she said.
Ms Williams highlighted how Teesside International Airport had made a loss for the past two years, although she admitted that was mainly due to the pandemic.
She said Blackpool Airport was now thriving by supplying services to the gas and oil industry and by providing training for helicopter pilots.
"It's had its highest aircraft movements in 20 years," she said.
"What we're doing is trying to create good jobs for our local residents."
She said if the prime minister was serious about the idea then the government should approach the council with the plans.