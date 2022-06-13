Burnley firefighters battle huge industrial blaze

Commerical property fire in BurnleyJase Graham
A plume of smoke was visible for miles around

More than 30 firefighters spent eight hours tackling a large fire at a commercial property in Burnley.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze on Billington Road started just before 16:00 BST on Sunday, with nine fire engines attending.

Crews put out flames in "a large quantity of insulated panels" and residents were warned to close windows and doors, the fire service said.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing.

