Larbreck crash: Driver dies after two-vehicle collision
- Published
A man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Lancashire.
The 28-year-old was driving a Kia when it was involved in a collision with a Land Rover in Garstang Road, Larbreck on Friday, Lancashire Police said.
He died at the scene, while the other driver suffered no injuries.
Officers said they were trying to establish the full circumstances and were appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
Sgt Craig Booth, from Lancashire Police, said: "This collision has resulted in a man losing his life and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this extremely distressing time."
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.