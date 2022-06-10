Labour councillor suspended over alleged anti-Semitic remarks
A councillor has been suspended after allegedly making anti-Semitic comments at a meeting.
Mohammed Iqbal, a Labour councillor in Lancashire, allegedly made the remarks in a council debate that discussed tensions between Israel and Palestine.
Mr Iqbal, the opposition leader for Pendle Council, revealed the suspension himself in a statement and denied being anti-Semitic.
The BBC has asked the Labour Party to comment.
Mr Iqbal said: "Following a complaint made against me to the Labour Party alleging recent comments I made in a council meeting were anti-Semitic, I have been suspended as a councillor until the matter is investigated."
The comments were made during Pendle Council's recent annual meeting, during which an emergency motion was put forward to fly the Palestinian flag above Nelson Town Hall.
The gesture was to mark solidarity with Palestinians after the killing of female journalist Shireen Abu Aqla in Palestine in May.
Politicians from all sides spoke during the debate and unanimously supported the motion.
Complaint made
Mr Iqbal is alleged to have made comments comparing Nazi Germany's persecution of Jewish people with more recent events in Ukraine and elsewhere in the world.
The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of anti-Semitism, which has been adopted in full by the Labour Party, states that any comparison of contemporary Israeli policy to that of Nazi Germany is anti-Semitic.
Mr Iqbal's statement continued: "I wish to publicly state I am not anti-Semitic and have campaigned all my life against all forms of racism and sexism and will continue to do so.
"I will work with the Labour Party and anyone else to uphold the principal of everyone living side-by-side in peace and harmony."