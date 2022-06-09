Lancaster custody death investigated by police watchdog
A woman's death in custody is being investigated by the police watchdog.
The 59-year-old became ill while being detained at Lancaster police station on Thursday 2 June, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
She was pronounced dead shortly afterwards by emergency services.
The IOPC said it would carry out a "thorough and independent" investigation into the woman's "tragic" death after a referral by Lancashire Police.
The woman's family has been informed of the IOPC's role and would be kept informed as the investigation progressed, it added.
Miranda Biddle of the IOPC said: "This was a tragic incident in which a woman has sadly died and our thoughts are with her family and loved ones.
"Lancashire Constabulary referred this matter to us, and as she was in the custody of police at the time she became unwell, it is important that there is a thorough and independent investigation."