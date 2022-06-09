Blackpool rape arrests after woman attacked in seafront hotel
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was attacked at a hotel in Blackpool.
Police said the woman, aged in her 40s, reported being sexually assaulted at the Carlton Hotel Best Western on the town's seafront on Sunday.
Three men, one aged in his 30s and two in their 20s, were arrested held and later released under investigation.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said inquiries were continuing.
