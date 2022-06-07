Accrington robber caught after leaving bag in victim's home
A woman who sneaked into the home of an elderly man to rob him was caught after leaving her handbag behind.
Donna Ball, 40, was able to steal her victim's wallet from his pocket while he was washing up at his home in Accrington, Lancashire, on 2 March.
The elderly man then gave chase on his mobility scooter but he could not catch her, police have said.
Ball was jailed for three-and-a-half years at Preston Crown Court after admitting robbery.
Detectives said Ball, of Queensway, Church, was arrested after leaving a bag filled with personal items in the house.
The bag contained probation paperwork, a mobile phone and other documentation with her name on.
'Truly appalling actions'
Detectives said the victim had also recognised Ball as she had been inside his home previously and borrowed money from him.
A Lancashire Police spokesman described Ball as a "manipulative individual who targeted a vulnerable pensioner".
"The victim had previously shown her kindness and she exploited her knowledge of his vulnerabilities to rob him," he added.
"I am pleased with the sentence handed down by the court and I hope Ball uses her time in custody to reflect on her truly appalling actions."