Lancashire officers who saved man from fire up for bravery award
- Published
Two police officers who saved a man's life by running into a burning building have been nominated for a bravery award.
PC Simon Wheeler and PC Paul Rogers-Thomas were first on the scene of the fire in Skelmersdale in April 2021.
They extinguished a chip pan fire and rescued the occupant who had been asleep on the sofa.
Lancashire Police Federation chair Rachel Hanley said their actions were "brave and selfless".
The officers had been told the ground-floor flat was on fire with people reported to be inside and smoke could be seen coming from the building in the early hours of 4 April.
PC Wheeler forced his way through the window into the property where he saw smoke billowing from a chip pan in the kitchen.
He put the fire out and let in PC Rogers-Thomas and the pair searched the flat to look for any people inside.
'Brave and selfless'
They found the resident and carried him to safety before fire crews arrived.
Ms Hanley said: "Once again this incident shows how police officers are much more than crime fighters. We are lifesavers.
"The brave and selfless actions of these quick-thinking officers undoubtedly saved the life of the householder and prevented a potentially catastrophic outcome for the other residents in the block of flats.
"I thank Paul and Simon for their actions in going above and beyond the call of duty. They are very worthy nominees."
The officers will attend the National Police Bravery Awards ceremony in London in July.