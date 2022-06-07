Children reported running in and out of traffic on M65
- Published
Police are urging parents to remind their children about the dangers of motorways after a group was seen running in and out of traffic.
Lancashire Constabulary said six young children were spotted near junction 10 of the M65 in Burnley on Monday night.
"The last thing any of us want is to knock on your door to deliver the worst possible news" over such "incredibly dangerous" actions, the force said.
It added officers had responded "within minutes" but the children had gone.
