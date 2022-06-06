Burnley burglary: Woman suffers serious injury in attack
- Published
A woman has suffered a potentially life-changing spinal injury after being assaulted in "a nasty attack".
Two women in their 50s were attacked with a weapon and punched by two men at a property on Pine Street, Burnley, on Saturday morning.
Lancashire Police said the suspects then fled the scene.
A 37-year-old man from the town has been charged with aggravated burglary and is due before magistrates in Blackburn later.
He has also been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.
Police said the women went to Burnley General Teaching Hospital where one remains while the second victim's injuries were described as "not as serious".
Det Sgt Dave Bowler said it was "a particularly nasty attack" and appealed for any witnesses to get in touch.