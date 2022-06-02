Lancaster cyclist seriously in dog-bite attack
A woman has been seriously injured after being bitten by a dog that stayed latched on her leg for several minutes.
The cyclist was left with a potentially life-changing leg injury after being attacked by the dog behind the Priory Church in Lancaster, police said.
Officers are appealing to find a man said to have accused the woman of almost hitting his child with her bike, before tapping his dog on the head and causing it to bite her.
He is thought to be in his early 30s.
Lancashire Police said the woman had been cycling with a friend and had to brake to avoid a woman and child.
'Break free'
Shortly after, a man accused the cyclists of almost hitting his child and slapped one of his two brown Staffordshire bull mastiff-type dogs on its head, causing it to latch on to the woman's upper leg.
The dog stayed attached to the woman "for several minutes before she managed to break free", officers added.
It happened at 16:20 BST on 5 May on the cycle track behind the Priory Church and Lancaster Castle, close to Millennium Bridge.
The woman, from Morecambe, was taken to hospital for treatment.
The dog walker is described as white, 5ft 9ins (175cm) tall, slim, with short brown hair. He is thought to be in his early 30s and was not wearing a top.