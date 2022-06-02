Lancaster cyclist seriously hurt after being bitten by dog
- Published
A woman has been seriously injured after being bitten by a dog who stayed latched on her leg for several minutes.
The cyclist was left with a potentially life-changing leg injury after being attacked by the dog behind the Priory Church, Lancaster, police said.
Officers are appealing to find a man who had accused the woman of almost hitting his child with her bike and then tapped his dog on the head causing it to bite her.
He is thought to be in his early 30s.
Lancashire Police said the woman had been cycling with a friend in Lancaster at 16:20 BST on 5 May and had to brake to avoid a woman and child.
'Break free'
Shortly after, a man accused the cyclists of almost hitting his child and slapped one of his two brown Staffordshire bull mastiff-type dogs on its head, causing it to latch onto the woman's upper leg.
The dog stayed attached to the woman "for several minutes before she managed to break free", officers added.
The incident happened on the cycle track behind the Priory Church and Lancaster Castle, close to Millennium Bridge.
The woman, from Morecambe, was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.
The dog walker is described as white, 5ft 9ins (175cm) tall, slim, with short brown hair. He is thought to be in his early 30s and was not wearing a top.