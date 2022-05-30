Blackpool skatepark defaced by 'idiot' within days of opening
- Published
A skatepark which was "three years in the making" and cost £220,000 has been vandalised by a "mindless idiot" within days of opening, its creator has said.
The facility in Blackpool's Stanley Park, which opened on 17 May, had graffiti scrawled across it on Friday.
Designer and shop owner Woody said it was "appalling" and local skateboarders and BMX riders were "disgusted".
Blackpool Council, which has since removed the graffiti, said it was "very disappointing".
Woody, who owns Big Woody's skateboard shop in the town, and skateboarder Simon Bennett masterminded the redevelopment of the skatepark with funding from Sport England and Suez.
The 57-year-old said he was annoyed by the defacement, because the park was "like a social hub as much as anything where [people] can ride and have fun".
"They really respect it and look after it, picking up litter left there by [other] people," he said.
"Three years in the making and a mindless idiot does this."
"Skateboarders and BMX riders are disgusted."
The development group behind the project, which Woody set up, now hopes to raise £35,000 to put floodlights around the skatepark in order to deter any future vandalism.
A Blackpool Council spokesman said the authority was "very saddened" to hear about the vandalism, but had acted quickly to remove the graffiti.
"The local community worked extremely hard to secure funding and create a fantastic facility... for everyone to use and it is very disappointing to see that this has happened," he added.