Dozens of fish dead after Lancaster Canal slurry spillage
More than 100 fish have been died after slurry was spilt into a canal, a charity has said.
A field spillage near Garstang polluted the Lancaster Canal on Friday and was "further exacerbated" by heavy rain on Sunday, the Canal & River Trust said.
The trust said it was installing several pumps to aerate the water in the canal and improve oxygen levels.
The Environment Agency said it was working with the trust "to investigate the source of the pollution".
A spokesman for the trust said its on-call team was "first alerted to a problem with pollution" on Friday evening.
"They checked the canal and discovered a small number of dead fish floating on the surface of the water," he said.
There appears to be an issue with slurry in the water which has reduced oxygen levels, causing some fish to struggle to breathe.
"Heavy rainfall on Sunday has further exacerbated the problem."
The Environment Agency said it was looking into the cause of the spillage ,but could not comment further "as investigations are ongoing.
