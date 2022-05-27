Illegal tobacco worth £250k seized from Blackpool shops
- Published
Illegal cigarettes worth £250,000 have been seized by Trading Standards in Blackpool, the council has said.
Officials warned some of the illegal tobacco contained glass and rat droppings, and using it could have serious health consequences.
The local authority said it had increased visits to shops from 20 a year to 80 during the last two months.
Councillor Neal Brookes said: "There's no place for smuggled and counterfeit tobacco on the streets of Blackpool."
"On top of it being illegal it can really pose dangers to the health of our residents and visitors," he said.
The operation, part funded by National Trading Standards and HMRC, targeted retailers in the Blackpool area and uncovered hidden tobacco even when retailers had gone to extreme lengths to keep it concealed.
In one premises a legitimate looking electrical panel was installed to cover the hoard of illegal tobacco.
"I am delighted that this targeted approach has shown such impressive results," Mr Brookes added.