Man who illegally slaughtered cow at Lancashire farm fined
- Published
A man who illegally slaughtered a cow on a Lancashire farm has been fined.
Thomas Mullin admitted killing the animal despite his licence to slaughter livestock having expired in the late 1990s.
His employers Northern Fallen Stock, who collect and dispose of dead farm animals, sent him to Westby Hall Farm in Gisburn to deal with a cow that was not responding to veterinary treatment.
The 65-year-old, of Huddersfield, was fined £750 by magistrates in Burnley.
Mullin was also ordered to pay court costs of more than £5,000 after admitting shooting the animal in the back of the head with a bolt gun, a practice prohibited by law.
Trading standards officers and a government vet, who were on the farm at the time, had seen the cow get up after being shot in September 2019, the court heard.
The animal then ran off, striking a parked car before being brought under control.
Mullin, whose employers are based in Dalton-in-Furness, Cumbria, then made another failed attempt to stun the cow before killing it while it was showing signs of being conscious.
Witnesses described how they were left shocked and stunned by what they had seen.
Lancashire County Council officers later discovered Mullin did not have a valid licence.
The court heard animal welfare legislation prohibits the slaughter of livestock on a farm by anyone who is not properly licensed, unless it is an emergency.
Mullin, of Huck Hill Farm in Marsden, admitted he had not held a valid licence and that the killing had not been an emergency.
To qualify as an emergency, the animal must be injured or have a disease associated with severe pain or suffering and there must be no other practical possibility to alleviate the pain.
Peter Buckley, cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: "This is a shocking case and no doubt caused great distress to those who witnessed this killing.
"I am pleased our officers were able to identify the illegal actions that took place and the courts were able to bring this man to justice."
Northern Fallen Stock has been asked to comment.