Preston fire: Third teenage boy arrested over cinema and nightclub blaze
A third teenage boy has been arrested over a fire that ripped through a city-centre cinema and nightclub.
Twelve fire engines and two aerial platforms were sent to the blaze in the former Odeon cinema and Tokyo Jo's club on Preston's Church Street on Thursday.
Lancashire Police said a 16-year-old boy has now been arrested over the blaze. Two boys, aged 14, have previously been arrested.
All three have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
Det Insp George Binns said: "Three teenage boys have been arrested and all have been bailed while our enquiries continue.
"We are working hard with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the blaze and are still asking anybody with information about it to come forward."
