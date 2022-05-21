Skelmersdale explosion: One man arrested as police search for second man
A man has been arrested over an explosion which hurt five people at a block of flats in Lancashire.
Nobody was seriously hurt but one person suffered a head injury and a man was left with a burn wound after the blast in Tanfields, Skelmersdale shortly after 18:00 BST on Tuesday.
Lancashire Police said a 29-year-old from Darlington in County Durham has been arrested over the blast.
The force also said they are searching for 40-year-old Robert Nolan.
A police spokesman said officers want to "speak to" Mr Nolan "as part of [their] enquiries".
Mr Nolan, of Skelmersdale, is about 5ft 8in tall (1.73m), of slim build and speaks with a Liverpool accent, police said.
The arrested man has been held on suspicion of production of a class B drug and causing an explosive substance likely to endanger life or cause serious injury.
Sean Reddington of Lancashire Police said: "This incident has caused significant damage to the properties and left a number of people displaced."
He added: "Although we are keeping an open mind as to what caused the explosion we have made an arrest.
"We now need to speak to Robert Nolan as we believe he can assist us with our enquiries.
"We would ask anybody who sees him or knows where he is to contact police as soon as possible."