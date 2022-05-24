Jubilee cities: Status helped Preston but was not a magic wand, locals say
The residents of eight towns woke up on Friday morning to find out they had moved, without so much as a For Sale sign, to a city.
The towns, doted across the UK, its overseas territories and crown dependencies, were the winners in the race to receive the honour for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
How the move will change the lives of the new city dwellers remains to be seen, but for an idea, they could take a look at Preston.
The Lancashire city became just that in 2002, to mark Her Majesty's Golden Jubilee, and for its residents, the benefits have ranged from the economic to the semantic.
"City sounds better than town in the same way that queen is better than princess," says Adrian Livesey.
"I think that it creates a better image."
The butcher moved his family business to the city's market in the year Preston beat 26 other English contenders to get the bump up in status.
The 68-year-old admits it was "a lucky coincidence" that the two things happened at the same time and says he was "in the right place at the right time", but adds that the "massive increase in investment" that has come in the following two decades has made "a massive difference" to Livesey's Butchers.
Margaret Mason, who has lived in Preston her entire life, says becoming a city "was a real moment for us" and "something we all shared with huge pride".
The 86-year-old, who has been running Margaret Mason Florist for more than six decades, says it was "such an honour [that] really helped our city move forward".
However, she says that the new status did not change the locals.
"People often ask me what it is about Preston, and why I was never interested in moving my operations to some of the bigger cities, as we do a lot of national work," she says.
"For me, the answer is always the same - it's the people.
"Prestonians have a genuine warmth about them and are passionate advocates for the place, and each other."
Gail Maudsley, who runs Sheridans Bags and Bags in Preston Market Hall with her husband David, says she remembers hearing the announcement on BBC Radio Lancashire and thinking "it's about time".
"I have noticed that Preston is a lot more multicultural than it was 20 years ago [and] we have a lot of international visitors," the 65-year-old says.
"Some come and check out the local market and ask us lots of questions about Preston to see if they want to come here to study.
"They tell us that they find Preston to be very welcoming and friendly."
Jonathan Strand, who runs cooked meats, pies and puddings business Arthur Strand at Preston Market, says the move from borough to city has been a big boost to Preston.
"If you look at other towns around and about, like Blackburn, Burnley and Darwen, they have stayed the same as they were years ago, and Preston has been able to move with the times," the 51-year-old says.
"Because of the investment that has been put into the city, my business has received opportunities that it may not have had, such as this new market hall."
John Boydell, chairman of Preston BID, says a sense of confidence, which was "ignited by city status, has tangibly fed through to the business community, which has been very helpful for the city".
He says the "physical expansion of the city" has been "significantly enhanced... since we were granted the status".
The city's MP Sir Mark Hendrick says the status granted Preston "a higher profile and greater attention from the business community both in the North West and nationally", which led to increased investment.
"Preston will continue to go from strength to strength and much of that confidence is borne out of the successes we've seen over the last 20 years," he says.
City councillor and ceremonial mayor Neil Darby agrees city status has "increased the pride and confidence" local have.
"It has been a draw, attracting more people to live in our city, which has helped our overall prosperity over the last two decades," he says.
"However, it hasn't been a magic wand and it has taken hard work on all quarters to take advantage of our elevated status - and there is always more work to be done."
Analysis
Professor John Beckett, author of 'Inventing and reinventing the modern city'
Does city status matter?
No-one is too sure, but towns which are promoted after entering the competition almost inevitably claim that it is or will be something which is transforming.
In 2002, Preston was the recipient of a city charter and the challenge team immediately claimed that becoming England's newest city would "raise its national and international profile".
The emphasis was not just on civic pride but on economic good fortune, with "further investment and jobs".
Whether or not this happened is less obvious.
City status brings kudos but there is nothing very tangible beyond that such as tax breaks or new town halls.
However, it is also never taken away.