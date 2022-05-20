Preston fire: Boy arrested over city-centre cinema and club blaze
- Published
A teenager has been arrested over a fire that ripped through a city-centre cinema and nightclub, police have said.
Twelve fire engines and two aerial platforms were sent to the blaze in the former Odeon cinema and Tokyo Jo's club on Preston's Church Street on Thursday.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said five engines were still at the site, "working to make the scene safe".
Lancashire Police said a boy, aged 14, was being held, but the cause of the fire had not yet been determined.
A spokesman said a joint investigation with the fire service was being carried out.
However, he said that "at this stage, we are not in a position to give a cause or to say whether the fire was started deliberately".
He said road closures were in place and the site was closed to pedestrians, "so we advise the public to avoid the area".
"This will continue over the weekend as emergency demolition work is required at the site with completion expected by Monday," he added.
Det Insp George Binns said that while the force had made an arrest "our investigation is very much ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who has seen anything suspicious in the area... to get in touch".