Katie Kenyon: Mourners wear purple for mum found dead in forest
Dozens of mourners wearing purple have gathered to celebrate the life of a mother-of-two, whose body was found in a forest a week after she went missing.
Katie Kenyon's body was found in the Forest of Bowland on 29 April, seven days after she was seen leaving Burnley in a silver Ford Transit van.
Andrew Burfield, 50, of Burnley, has been charged with her murder.
Ms Kenyon's family had asked people to wear her favourite colour or anything colourful for her funeral in Padiham.
A hearse, drawn by two white horses adorned with purple plumes, led the cortege to St Leonard's Church in the town.
On top of the carriage were floral tributes to "Katie" and "Mum", while purple balloons were attached to the exterior of the town centre church.
A private burial was to follow the service for the 33-year-old.
Her family previously described losing her as a "heartbreaking nightmare", while her sister Jenny said she would love her "beautiful big sister" forever.
A Home Office post-mortem examination determined that Ms Kenyon died as a result of head injuries.
Mr Burfield, of Todmorden Road, is due to face trial on 14 November.