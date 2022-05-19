Preston fire: Firefighters tackle huge blaze at old Odeon cinema
Firefighters are tackling a huge blaze at the old Odeon cinema in Preston.
Twelve fire engines and two aerial platforms are at the scene of the fire in Church Street, close to Fishergate.
Plumes of smoke can be seen for miles and surrounding roads have been cordoned off. Residents are being advised to keep windows and doors shut.
It is the second major fire in the city in a week after an old orphanage was damaged. The leader of Preston City Council said it was "very disturbing".
