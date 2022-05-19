Preston fire: Firefighters tackle huge blaze at old Odeon cinema
- Published
Firefighters are tackling a huge blaze at the old Odeon cinema in Preston.
Twelve fire engines and two aerial platforms are at the scene of the fire in Church Street, close to Fishergate.
Plumes of smoke can be seen for miles and surrounding roads have been cordoned off. Residents are being advised to keep windows and doors shut.
It is the second major fire in the city in a week after an old orphanage was damaged. The leader of Preston City Council said it was "very disturbing".
At the scene: BBC Radio Lancashire's Graham Liver
The smell of acrid smoke is all around the Avenham Park area of Preston and plumes of black smoke can be seen all over central Lancashire.
The fire is raging at the former Odeon cinema and the old Tokyo Jo's nightclub site.
A lot of the streets are cordoned off - you can't go down Fishergate in Preston city centre.
Aerial platforms are spraying huge jets of water on to the blaze.
The building has no roof left at all, and the fire is still raging.