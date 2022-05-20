Yvonne Gagen: Ex-footballer is West Lancs Council's first female leader
An ex-footballer has become the first woman to lead West Lancashire Council.
Former Wales international Yvonne Gagen, who played for Everton and Wigan before retiring in 1997, gets the job after being elected as Labour leader.
The Skelmersdale councillor set up the first women's junior football league.
While West Lancashire Council remains under no overall control, Labour is the largest party and Ms Gagen said she was "committed to work with all parties... despite [our] political differences".
She said she was "delighted and honoured" to have been chosen and takes over from Ian Moran.
"I am committed to leading from the front as well as working with all parties despite our political differences towards what is best for our residents," Ms Gagen added.
Prior to becoming a councillor, Ms Gagen skippered her country at the European Cup in 1996, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
She also played for Preston Rangers and was with Everton Ladies for a short time before she retired due to injury.
Ms Gagen then set up a junior league based in Skelmersdale which has since moved to Liverpool.
Earlier this month, local election results saw Labour end up with 11 councillors, the Conservatives eight, and one independent.
Labour councillor Gareth Dowling, a Knowsley ward representative, was appointed deputy leader of the council.
In the meeting, Our West Lancashire vice-chairman Ian Davis said it was "disappointing" the cabinet was not made of four Labour members, three Conservative members and one Our West Lancashire member.
Mr Davis said the group needed to "sing from the same hymn sheet" and "forget party political differences".
Ms Gagen rejected the criticism of appointing an-all Labour cabinet.
She said Labour had discussed the issue with Our West Lancashire but added the party "was not willing to work" with the group.