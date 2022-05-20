Preston fire: Huge blaze at old Odeon cinema under control
A huge blaze at the old Odeon cinema in Preston has been brought under control, Lancashire Fire and Rescue has said.
At its height 12 fire engines and two aerial platforms were at the scene in Church Street, close to Fishergate.
Eight fire engines and one aerial ladder platform remain as firefighting operations continue.
Road closures remain in place. This is expected to cause disruption to the city centre and people are advised to avoid the area.
On Thursday plumes of smoke could be seen for miles across the city. Residents were advised to keep windows and doors shut.
It is the second major fire in the city in a week after an old orphanage was damaged.
