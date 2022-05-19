Kelly Hartigan-Burns death: Officer loses custody death misconduct appeal
- Published
An appeal against a gross misconduct ruling, which found a former police sergeant had "lost control" while dealing with an arrested woman who later died, has been dismissed.
Jason Marsden was working as a Lancashire Police custody sergeant when Kelly Hartigan-Burns, 35, was brought into a Blackburn police station.
She was later found unresponsive in a cell and died in December 2016.
A misconduct panel found he had failed to properly assess Ms Hartigan-Burns.
Mr Marsden, who retired before the hearing took place, appealed against the decision at a hearing at County Hall in Preston.
Ms Hartigan-Burns, from Darwen, had been arrested over an alleged assault but had earlier tried to take her own life.
A jury at an inquest into her death found if police "had shown more compassion" over her detention "there may have been a different outcome", adding that police failings had contributed to her death.
Ms Hartigan-Burns' death was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct who examined the conduct of five officers and two custody detention officers.