Preston woman found dead in home was wonderful, family say
A mother-of-four whose death has sparked a murder inquiry "brought so much love and light" into the lives of her family, her eldest child has said.
The death of Sarah Ashcroft, 43, at her home on Sharoe Green Lane, Fulwood, Preston, on Sunday is being treated as unexplained by Lancashire Police.
The force said a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of Ms Ashcroft's death was inconclusive.
A 44-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed.
In a statement, her child said Ms Ashcroft had been "a wonderful mother, daughter and sister".
"She has brought so much love and light into my life, and others, since the day I was born, and continues to even now," they said.
"She will be so dearly missed."
Appealing for information for anyone who saw anything suspicious near Sharoe Green Lane on Saturday or Sunday, Det Ch Insp Mark Haworth-Oates said the investigation into the death of Ms Ashcroft, who was also known as Sarah Graham, was "very much ongoing".