Skelmersdale: Five hurt in suspected explosion at flat
Five people have been hurt in a suspected explosion at a flat in Lancashire.
It happened at Tanfields in Skelmersdale shortly after 18:00 BST, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) said.
It said three people are in hospital, one with a possible head injury not believed to be life-threatening, and the other two for precautionary checks.
Two other people escaped from the flat and did not go to hospital, LFRS said.
A number of people living in the area have been evacuated.
Four fire engines are at the scene - two from Skelmersdale, and one from Ormskirk and Bamber Bridge.
LFRS said it will be at the scene for some time to carry out investigations.
