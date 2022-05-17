Wesham attack: Three men who set fire to autistic teenager jailed
Three men who set fire to an autistic teenager using a blow torch in a "horrendous attack" have been jailed.
The victim was working as an apprentice at a garage in Wesham when three of his work colleagues chased him with an accelerant, ignited by a blow torch.
Lancashire Police said a fourth man blocked the door to prevent him escaping as they were seen laughing.
The four men, who admitted their involvement at an earlier hearing, were jailed at Preston Crown Court.
Lancashire Police said the teenager suffered burns to his upper thighs and later attended a health centre on 1 June 2021 where he told staff what had happened.
A police investigation was launched which found the apprentice had suffered increasing abuse and bullying.
'Escalating threats'
Det Con Jordan McDonald said: "The men preyed upon his vulnerabilities, carrying out escalating threats which ultimately resulted in the victim being chased inside the locked garage, cornered by the offenders and set on fire, causing burns to his upper thighs.
"The bullying and abuse was revealed once the victim went for medical treatment, with the police then launching an investigation.
"While workplace bullying is unfortunately commonplace, the actions of these men went far beyond this."
Adam Lavelle, 34, of Lytham St Annes, Michael Jeffrey, 31, of Blackpool, and Soldon Legdani, 23, of Blackpool, all admitted wounding and were jailed for 18 months, 14 months and 10 months respectively.
Simon Hickinbottom, 45, of Lytham St Annes, admitted common assault and providing a false statement and was jailed for 21 weeks.