Jake Daniels: Footballer is a 'role model for young people'
The decision by Blackpool FC's Jake Daniels to come out is "incredibly brave and courageous", the chairman of the town's Pride festival has said.
The Championship club forward is the first professional in the UK men's game for more than 30 years to come out as gay while still playing.
Paul Dewick Day, from Pride Blackpool, said the 17-year-old footballer was "100% a role model for young people".
He added the "phenomenal community" had already shown much support for Daniels.
"Hopefully this will be a springboard as there has always been a stigma in sport, particularly in football, even though clubs are supportive," he said.
"It is absolutely amazing. What a legend.
"It is so exciting and we want to invite him to Pride Blackpool on 11 June."
Daniels, who has been with Blackpool since the age of seven and now has a professional contract, made his first-team debut earlier in May.
He said his announcement came at the end of what he said has been a "fantastic" season for him.
He told Sky Sports he had known he was gay since the age of five or six but "off the pitch I've been hiding the real me and who I really am".
Landscape gardener Brian Clark praised Daniels's decision to come out as the UK's only openly gay active male professional footballer.
"As Blackpool FC is such a unique community club with passionate, noisy fans that have gone through hard times and boycotts, there is no better place for Jake to be welcomed as coming out," he said.
The 56-year-old, from Bispham, said he knew Daniels was a "natural player" after he first watched him play live on YouTube when the under 18s won 3-1 away at Cheltenham.
"Blackpool fans will have no issues whatsoever and will welcome him as a great future for our great club," he said.
"We were all at Peterborough last week watching that 5-0 tanking, but Jake came on and had some nice touches in his first ever league game.
"I think this announcement will only enhance his career and will make him a household name.
"What a great character he must be to to be so open and I'm certain he will go on to be a great player for the Seasiders."