Speeding Blackburn driver jailed for killing pedestrian
A speeding driver who killed a man who was crossing the road has been jailed for causing death by dangerous driving.
Thuron Miah, 24, struck 75-year-old Harry Davies as he drove his Volkswagen Golf along Blackburn Road, Accrington, on 2 November 2019, Lancashire Police said.
Miah, 24, of Blackburn, denied the offence but was convicted by a jury at Burnley Crown Court.
He was jailed for three and a half years.
Mr Davies, from Accrington, was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital with serious injuries but died a short time later.
An eyewitness said the Golf was travelling at excess speed shortly before the incident and that was supported by CCTV, Lancashire Police said.
"Thuron Miah was driving far too fast," Sgt Michael Higginson said after sentencing.
"Speed is a factor in so many serious and fatal collisions and this incident shows how speeding can have tragic consequences."
Mr Davies' family said in a statement: "Although justice has been done, we are still having to live each day without our beloved Harry.
"He was such a kind and gentle man."
His relatives said the trial was an awful experience, adding that their pain had been "intensified" when they heard Miah had on two previous occasions been caught driving far too fast.
The statement said: "He should've learned from those [instances] he needed to slow down because he was an accident waiting to happen.
"We certainly hope after a spell in prison he will understand such reckless driving sees people like Harry pay the ultimate price, and when he gets out, he'll drive differently. We don't want any family to have to go through what we have."
Miah, of Ambleside Close, was also banned from driving for five years.
A second man from Blackburn arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving was later released with no further action.