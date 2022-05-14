Motorcyclist dies after crashing into a field
- Published
A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a field as he approached a corner, police have said.
Officers said he "failed to negotiate a left-hand bend" in Bowker's Green Lane, Aughton, at about 19:40 BST on Friday.
The 61-year-old man, from Bootle in Merseyside, had been travelling with two friends, Lancashire Police said.
He was treated by paramedics and North West Air Ambulance before being taken to Royal Aintree Hospital where he later died.
Lancashire Police have launched an investigation and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.