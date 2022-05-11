A59 works: Major road at risk of landslip to close for weeks
A major road will be closed for seven weeks to carry out work to stabilise an embankment which risks collapsing following a landslip last year.
Part of the A59 in Preston will be shut for "vital work" to prevent the risk of a bigger landslip at Brockholes Brow, Preston City Council said.
One lane had already been closed on the route, a key link to the M6, after a stretch of embankment slipped into the road in March last year.
The work will begin in July.
The council said the steep wooded embankment was currently slipping by a rate of about 10cm a month and work was urgently needed to stabilise it and restore the full width of the road and pavement.
'Very disruptive'
A large sheet of metal will be added to 40m (131ft) length of the embankment and a 1.2m (4ft) high retaining wall will be built and drainage will be improved.
Adrian Phillips, chief executive at Preston City Council, said: "It's vital that we carry out this work to safeguard the A59 by stabilising the embankment on Brockholes Brow, and unfortunately the only way to do this is to fully close the road due to the scale of the work which is needed."
He said the embankment was "still moving towards the road" and the situation would "keep getting worse" if they did not stabilise it.
Mr Phillips said the council was sorry for commuters who use the route regularly, but added that while the work would "clearly be very disruptive" it would be carried out "around the clock to get the road reopened as soon as we can".
