Anger as historic Skelmersdale pub bulldozed without permission
- Published
A 300-year-old pub in Lancashire has been suddenly bulldozed without council permission, causing "anger" and "disbelief".
The Grade II-listed Old Toby Inn in Skelmersdale was torn down on Saturday.
It had been badly damaged by fire in March but West Lancashire Borough Council had been in talks to restore it.
The council said it was "deeply disappointed" over the "unauthorised" demolition.
Local residents have also spoken of their "fury" and "disbelief" at the move.
The BBC has contacted the pub's owner for a comment.
A council spokesman said it was a clear breach of planning law, adding: "Legal advice is currently being obtained to ensure that those responsible are held to account."
Ashurst councillor James Upjohn said: "People are angry and very disappointed.
"This building has been standing since the 1700s and it's an absolute tragedy to see a pile of rubble where this building once stood.
"We have planning laws for a reason and to completely ignore them is unforgivable. "