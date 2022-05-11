'Grammer' School: Lancashire council's sign error amuses pupils
- Published
A council has promised it "must try harder" after misspelling a leading school as a "grammer".
Headmaster Chris Pyle spotted the error on a new bus stop sign outside Lancaster Royal Grammar School (LRGS).
"We are enjoying the irony," said Dr Pyle, "but will keep on trying to teach the world how to spell 'grammar' correctly."
Lancashire County Council said the "schoolboy error" would be corrected over the coming days.
Dr Pyle said: "The new sign has definitely brought some laughter.
"Teachers are used to correcting spelling mistakes, and both pupils and teachers have enjoyed seeing this real world example on our doorstep."
A spokesman for the local authority said: "The irony of this unfortunate spelling error is not lost on the county council.
"This schoolboy error does certainly not meet Lancaster Grammar's exceptionally high standards.
"Rest assured, we will correct this mistake and replace the bus stop plates over the coming days."
He added: "We're glad people have been able to see the funny side and would like to reassure everyone that we will try harder in the future."
LRGS was rated by Ofsted as an "outstanding" school in 2019.