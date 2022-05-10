Burnley crash: Family pay tribute to lorry driver killed in crash
- Published
A lorry driver who was killed in a crash was "a hardworking, loving father", his family have said.
Robbie Ackers, 54, died when his HGV left the carriageway and overturned while travelling towards Blackburn Road, Burnley, at 12:40 BST on Friday.
Lancashire Police said the father-of-two, of Middleton, Greater Manchester, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Paying tribute, his family said Mr Ackers had "left a lasting impression wherever he went".
"He will be very sadly missed by all his family and friends," his family added.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the crash and have urged anyone with information to get in touch.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.