Elections results 2022: Preston and Chorley held by Labour
- Published
Preston and Chorley councils will continue to be dominated by Labour.
The party now holds 32 of the 42 seats in Chorley after the Red Rose snatched three from the Conservatives, who have the other 10.
There was no change in Preston, with Labour having 30 seats compared with 11 for the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats' seven.
As well as successfully defending its seats, Labour increased its majority in several wards.
Former Labour council leader Valerie Wise also returns to Preston City Council after 22 years, winning Frenchwood and Fishwick.
With turnout at only 27.8%, Labour council leader Matthew Brown said it was difficult to ensure residents were "inspired enough" to have their say at the ballot box.
Meanwhile, Labour councillor Freddie Bailey, who represents the Garrison ward, described the election results as a "shocker" for the Conservatives in Preston.
Local election results in Rossendale, Burnley, Hyndburn, West Lancashire, Blackburn with Darwen, and Pendle are expected later on Friday.
Analysis: BBC Radio Lancashire reporter Mike Stevens
Only two of Lancashire's councils have counted the votes overnight but so far it looks like the county is following national trends.
Both Chorley Borough Council and Preston City Council were always going to be safe Labour seats - the more interesting results will come through later on Friday.
Labour will be happy with the small number of gains they have made in Chorley.
But it remains to be seen whether they will do well enough in places like Pendle, Burnley and Rossendale to take control of them.