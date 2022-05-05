Man jailed for rape and sex assault on same night in Preston
- Published
A "sexual predator" who raped one woman and sexually assaulted another on the same night has been jailed.
Amanuel Tsegay raped his first victim, aged 18, after she became separated from her friends in the early hours of 22 September 2019 in Preston.
He also grabbed and forced himself on a 19-year-old when she offered him some food, Lancashire Police said.
The 37-year-old, of no fixed address, was jailed for 12 years and seven months at Preston Crown Court.
He had pleaded guilty to rape and sexual assault.
Police said the rape victim was targeted at 04:20 BST while she was walking along Lancaster Road.
She was approached by Tsegay and, after a brief interaction, they walked together on to Lord Street, where he raped her.
An investigation was launched and police found Tsegay had travelled into Preston by train from Manchester hours before the attack.
He was then seen walking around Preston city centre.
Detectives arrested him after viewing hours of CCTV and making a witness appeal.
'Prowling for victims'
In a statement read out in court, his first victim said she had been unable to sleep properly since the rape and had been forced to give up her job due to anxiety.
She added: "Before the attack I was quite independent. What he did has changed all that.
"I don't feel happy and carefree like I was. This is always there."
The victim of the sexual assault told the court she had lost her sense of independence and felt the need to change how she dressed.
"I feel apprehensive about people coming near me and feel that I have used up all of my luck and am apprehensive and anxious when I go out of the house," she said.
Det Insp Fiona Jackson said: "Amanuel Tsegay is a sexual predator and it is clear from CCTV footage that he was prowling around the centre of Preston looking for vulnerable women.
"He raped one young woman, forced another woman into a kiss and made lewd comments about performing a sex act towards two others."
Tsegay was also ordered to serve an additional six-year licence period and sign the sex offenders' register for life.