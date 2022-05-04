Whitworth car flip: Nitrous oxide use and speed 'factors' in crash
A driver was "very fortunate" to walk away with "cuts and grazes" after "speed and the use of psychoactive substances" led to a car being flipped on to its roof, police have said.
Lancashire Police said a black Peugeot 308 crashed on Tong End in Whitworth at about 19:20 BST on Tuesday.
A spokesman said it was believed "noz", a slang name for nitrous oxide, was a "contributing factor".
He added that the 17-year-old motorist had been given a summons to court.
Usually sold in small silver canisters and inhaled, nitrous oxide - which is also known as laughing gas - is the second most-used drug among young adults.
Sold legally, nitrous oxide is used for medical and commercial uses, such as making whipped cream - but is illegal when sold as a psychoactive drug.
In September ministers asked independent advisers to review the harm caused by the substance ahead of a review on making unlawful possession a crime in England and Wales.