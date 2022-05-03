Oswaldtwistle man who killed grandad over childcare remark jailed
- Published
A man who killed a grandfather in an act of "senseless violence" in response to a comment about childcare arrangements has been jailed.
Stuart Newton, 65, died after he was attacked by Nathan Williams at a gathering in Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, in February 2020.
Police said the evening had started jovially until Mr Newton mistakenly directed the comment at Williams.
Williams admitted manslaughter and was jailed for 12 years and four months.
Preston Crown Court heard how on the evening of 12 February Williams, 32, of Oswaldtwistle, and Mr Newton had been socialising at the gathering but both men left the home following the comment.
A short time later witnesses reported hearing Williams shouting "I've hit him" before Mr Newton was found alone, lying on the ground with injuries to his head.
Mr Newton was taken to hospital with various fractures to his face and skull, as well as a bleed on the brain.
He died later that morning and the cause of death was later confirmed as blunt head trauma.
While Mr Newton was in hospital, Williams told friends he would not accept anyone talking to him in the way the victim did, and also claimed he had not been the aggressor.
He later told police Mr Newton had fallen, but claimed he had not seen it.
Officers later recovered a text message that Williams had sent to a friend on 13 February in which he said he would have to hide for a while because he had either killed Mr Newton or had put him into a coma.
Forensic officers also recovered spots of Mr Newton's blood from trainers belonging to Williams.
In his police interview, Williams accepted socialising at the property in Worsley Court but said he had drunk two litres of vodka and did not remember what had happened.
Det Ch Insp Lee Wilson said the "senseless violence" had cost a loving family man his life.
"The level of violence dished out by Williams was completely unacceptable and in no way proportionate to anything Stuart may have said or done," he added.
Following the sentencing, Mr Newton's family described him as a "beloved husband, father and grandfather, taken too soon".