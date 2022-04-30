Family tribute to man who died in Blackpool collision
A man who died after being hit by a car had a "heart of gold", his family said.
Michael Blofeld, 48, from Blackpool, was struck by a Kia Picanto as he walked in North Park Drive in the town on Thursday morning.
He was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where he later died.
In a tribute, his family said: "His death will leave a huge hole in our hearts. We will always remember him for his cheeky laugh, humour and his heart of gold."
PC Kate Brady, of Lancashire Police, said: "Our investigation is continuing to establish exactly what occurred and would ask anybody who witnessed the collision to get in touch with us."
