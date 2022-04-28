Lytham Windmill: Storm-damaged sails replaced
A windmill damaged by strong winds has been restored to its former glory with new sails.
Lytham Windmill, built on the Lancashire coast in 1805, was hit by a storm in October.
Millwrights Joe and Nicolas Gillet, who are also undertakers, made the four new sails with timber imported from USA.
Fylde Council leader Karen Buckley said it was a "great day" as it had been a "sad sight" to see the much-loved landmark "looking so bare".
"It is loved by residents of Lytham but also right across the borough," she said.
She added: "It was an absolute priority for us to have the sails rebuilt and reinstated so it's a great day today."
Veteran millwright Joe said: "The timber has to be shipped over from America and we have to shape it when we get it because they're 32ft long.
"There's none long enough [that's] good enough in this country."
Most of the work done to build the sails were done by hand and they had to be assembled outside because they were too big, Nicholas said.
"The first time they were touched by machinery was yesterday when they were loaded on to the wagons," he said, adding he was "proud" to have been involved in making the sails.
One of the resort's best-known landmarks, the structure is home to Lytham Windmill and Lifeboat Museum which attracts more than 20,000 visitors between spring and autumn.
The windmill was also damaged after a gale in 1919, which turned the sails so much that sparks ignited the woodwork and caused a devastating fire.
It remained derelict until 1921, when it was given by the local squire to the council.
In 1989 it was opened to the public after restoration work.