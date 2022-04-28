Wigan murder probe: Eighth man charged over death
- Published
An eighth man has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder after a man was found dead near a road.
The body of Christopher Hughes, 37, from Wigan, was found near White Moss Road South, Skelmersdale, Lancashire, on 22 February, Greater Manchester Police said.
Martin Smith, 33, of Laithwaite Road, Wigan, has been remanded to appear at Wigan Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Seven other men have previously been charged with the same offence.
Police said a member of the public had reported seeing a man being forced into the back of a vehicle in Worsley Hall, Wigan on 18 February.
Detectives have established this was likely to be Mr Hughes, the force added.
A post-mortem examination found he died due to serious injuries.
In a tribute, Mr Hughes' mother Susan said the family was "heartbroken at the loss of their loving son, father, brother and uncle".
"He will leave a part in the family that can never be filled," she said.