Katie Kenyon: New woodland 'prioritised' in missing woman search
- Published
Police searching for missing Katie Kenyon are "prioritising" a new area of woodland after receiving information from a member of the public.
Ms Kenyon, 33, was last seen on Friday getting into a Ford Transit van with a man in Burnley.
Detectives said a reported sighting of the van had led officers to search an area of the Forest of Bowland.
Andrew Burfield, 50, of Burnley, appeared in court earlier charged with murder.
Mr Burfield of Todmorden Road was remanded to appear at Preston Crown Court on Friday.
A police spokesman previously said officers were working on the basis that Ms Kenyon, a mother-of-two from Padiham, was no longer alive.
Additional forensic searches were being carried out at a particular area in the Forest of Bowland to determine whether it could be linked to Ms Kenyon's disappearance, Lancashire Police said.
The force said Ms Kenyon's family was aware of the development.
On Wednesday, searches were carried out in parts of Gisburn Forest in the Ribble Valley, with more than 60 specialist officers from four forces scouring the dense woodland.
Fire service officers, dog teams, mounted police, mountain rescue volunteers and drones were also being used in the searches.
Ms Kenyon's family had earlier said her disappearance was out of character.