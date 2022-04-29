Katie Kenyon death: Date set for murder accused's trial
- Published
A man accused of murdering Katie Kenyon, who has been missing since she was spotted getting into a van a week ago, will stand trial on 14 November.
Mother-of-two Ms Kenyon, 33, was last seen in the Ford Transit in Burnley, Lancashire, on the morning of 22 April.
Police, who believe she is no longer alive, said a reported sighting of the van led them to prioritise a search in a wooded area in the Forest of Bowland.
Andrew Burfield, 50 and of Burnley, appeared at Preston Crown Court.
Mr Burfield, of Todmorden Road, was remanded in custody.
On Thursday, additional forensic searches were being carried out at a particular area in the Forest of Bowland to determine whether it could be linked to Ms Kenyon's disappearance, Lancashire Police said.
The force said Ms Kenyon's family was aware of the development.
Searches were carried out the previous day in parts of Gisburn Forest in the Ribble Valley, with more than 60 specialist officers from four forces scouring the dense woodland.
Fire service officers, dog teams, mounted police, mountain rescue volunteers and drones were also being used in the searches.
Ms Kenyon's family had earlier said her disappearance was out of character.