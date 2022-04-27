Great Harwood car park assault death not suspicious, police say

The death in Great Harwood was initially treated as a murder investigation

The death of a man hours after he was assaulted in a car park is no longer being treated as suspicious by police.

The 28-year-old suffered fatal injuries to his head and back in Towngate, Great Harwood, Lancashire, on Sunday afternoon.

He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Lancashire Police said an investigation was continuing but there was now thought to be "no causal link" between the assault and the death.

A 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail.

The force confirmed that following a post-mortem examination on Tuesday the man's death was no longer being treated as suspicious and a file was being prepared for the coroner.

